Watch: ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet warehouses in Simferopol
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Ukraine
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Watch: ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet warehouses in Simferopol

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the ATESH resistance movement conducted a detailed reconnaissance of a military facility in Simferopol — the 758th Logistics Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Points of attention

  • The ATESH resistance movement conducted detailed reconnaissance on the 758th Logistics Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Simferopol.
  • The 758th Central Logistics Center is a key hub for naval logistics in Crimea, handling fuel, spare parts, and technical equipment for the fleet and coastal units.

ATESH scouted the Russian Black Sea Fleet warehouses in Simferopol

The 758th Central Logistics Center is the key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

A significant part of naval logistics passes through it: fuel, spare parts, and technical equipment for the ship's warehouse and coastal units. The facility is critically important for supplying the entire occupying group on the peninsula.

During the observation, the location of warehouses and equipment storage areas, as well as the entry and exit routes of freight transport, were recorded.

The characteristic time of activity of the facility and the duty schedule have been established. All collected information has been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Coordinates: 44.96247, 34.07578

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