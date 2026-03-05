ATESH learned new data on the strategic electrical substation in occupied Genichesk

Agents of the ATES resistance movement conducted reconnaissance in the Genichesk district, where a 150 kV electrical substation had recently been built. They documented increased security measures around the critical infrastructure facility by the Russian Armed Forces.

ATESH records increased security at Russia's new power substation in Genichesk

Object coordinates: 46.18016, 34.76185

There is no free access to the substation itself. At the first checkpoint — the exit from the main road — a barrier has been installed, where several armed servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces are on duty. They check documents and control all transport heading towards the facility. Share

Then, immediately before entering the substation territory, a second level of protection is organized: 2–3 groups of military personnel in full equipment conduct a thorough inspection of the vehicles.

Additional controls are used, including an inspection of the vehicle's underside, a full inspection of the interior and luggage compartment. Vehicles are stopped and inspected without exception.

The materials obtained allow us to record in detail both the object itself and its security system. Until now, there has been practically no visual confirmation of the situation around this substation in the public domain, which gives the collected information special importance.

This particular substation has previously been attacked by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. After the strikes, security measures were significantly strengthened, which indicates the strategic importance of the facility for the occupation structures.