Watch: ATESH carried out sabotage in Lipetsk, Russia
Watch: ATESH carried out sabotage in Lipetsk, Russia

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the partisan movement ATESH carried out a sabotage operation in Lipetsk, Russia, which resulted in the destruction of a communications tower involved in data transmission and coordination of the security structures of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • ATESH, a guerrilla movement, successfully carried out a sabotage operation in Lipetsk, Russia, leading to the destruction of a communications tower critical for the coordination of security structures in the Russian Armed Forces.
  • The sabotage action by ATESH has made the enemy's infrastructure vulnerable, complicating their ability to coordinate actions and respond swiftly.

ATESH destroyed a communication tower in Lipetsk

According to the movement, the 924th combat use and retraining center for personnel of unmanned aircraft units, the Lipetsk military airfield, and the 260th arsenal of the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Management (GRAU) were located in the tower's area of operation.

GRAU arsenals across Russia are burning more frequently. Now that communications near the 260th are down, any strike on it is more devastating.

As noted, such towers provide service and military communication channels, including backup ones. The destruction of the facility led to disruption of stable communication, interruptions in the transmission of information, and a decrease in the controllability of the units involved.

Even deep in the Russian rear, critical infrastructure remains vulnerable. Each such facility is part of a system that works for war, and its destruction is a direct blow to the enemy's ability to coordinate actions and respond quickly.

ATESH also added that the agent who carried out this sabotage joined the partisan movement after a campaign event in Lipetsk at the beginning of the year.

