Agents of the ATESH resistance movement continue to monitor military facilities in Crimea. During surveillance of a Russian Armed Forces repair site north of Novostepovoye, current indicators of enemy forces were determined.

ATESH records the activity of the Russian Armed Forces at the rembase near Dzhankoy

At the moment, there are several hundred units of military equipment at the facility. The camp actively functions as a logistics and repair hub. The number of equipment fluctuates, but remains consistently high.

To protect against air strikes, the occupiers have deployed additional air defense (ADF) and electronic warfare (EW) forces to the camp. The enemy understands that this facility is a priority target.

Coordinates: 45.677924, 34.387338.