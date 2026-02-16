ATESH scouted an important Russian military facility near Dzhankoy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH scouted an important Russian military facility near Dzhankoy

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the ATESH resistance movement continue to monitor military facilities in Crimea. During surveillance of a Russian Armed Forces repair site north of Novostepovoye, current indicators of enemy forces were determined.

Points of attention

  • ATESH resistance movement uncovered a Russian military camp near Dzhankoy in Crimea during surveillance operations.
  • The facility houses several hundred units of military equipment and is defended by air defense and electronic warfare forces.

ATESH records the activity of the Russian Armed Forces at the rembase near Dzhankoy

At the moment, there are several hundred units of military equipment at the facility. The camp actively functions as a logistics and repair hub. The number of equipment fluctuates, but remains consistently high.

To protect against air strikes, the occupiers have deployed additional air defense (ADF) and electronic warfare (EW) forces to the camp. The enemy understands that this facility is a priority target.

Coordinates: 45.677924, 34.387338.

All information about the deployment of protective equipment and the accumulation of equipment was promptly transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH learned about personnel changes in the command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet
The Russian Black Sea Fleet
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: ATESH agents partially cut off power to a defense plant in Udmurtia
ATESH
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sabotage in St. Petersburg. ATESH knocked out communications at defense plants — video
ATESH

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?