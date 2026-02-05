Agents of the partisan movement ATESH conducted a sabotage operation in one of the districts of St. Petersburg, where several key military-industrial facilities are concentrated, and destroyed the technical module of a telecommunications tower.

ATESH knocked out communications at defense plants in St. Petersburg

The incident occurred in the area where OJSC "Repair Plant for Radioelectronic Equipment "Luch"", the Institute of the FSB of Russia, as well as units and training centers associated with the Navy and the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate are located.

In addition, nearby are Novosibirsk Cartridge Plant JSC and a branch of the Comet Corporation, a research and production center that works for the benefit of the Russian defense complex.

As noted by ATES, the concentration of such facilities makes this area a critically important element of military and security infrastructure.

In particular, a communication breakdown in such a node directly affects data transmission, management, and coordination, even far from the front line.