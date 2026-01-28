Watch: ATESH agents partially cut off power to a defense plant in Udmurtia

Agents of the ATES movement partially knocked out power to a factory in Udmurtia that is involved in the production of weapons and heavy equipment for the Russian armed forces.

ATESH sabotage in Izhevsk: what is known

Partisans carried out a successful sabotage in the capital of Udmurtia. In Izhevsk, a transformer substation that provided power to key workshops of the BUMMASH metallurgical plant was put out of action by arson.

This enterprise is an important link in the Russian military-industrial complex, supplying blanks and special alloys for weapons and heavy equipment.

Thanks to a targeted strike by a traffic agent, the work of one of the strategic factories in the industrial zone was temporarily halted.