Agents of the ATES movement partially knocked out power to a factory in Udmurtia that is involved in the production of weapons and heavy equipment for the Russian armed forces.
Points of attention
- ATESH agents conducted successful sabotage at a defense plant in Udmurtia, affecting the production of weapons and heavy equipment for the Russian armed forces.
- The power outage at the transformer substation led to the suspension of work at key workshops at the BUMMASH plant, a crucial link in the Russian military-industrial complex.
- The targeted strike by ATESH agents temporarily halted the operations of one of the strategic factories in the industrial zone, posing challenges amidst the Kremlin's demand for increased production of shells and equipment.
ATESH sabotage in Izhevsk: what is known
Partisans carried out a successful sabotage in the capital of Udmurtia. In Izhevsk, a transformer substation that provided power to key workshops of the BUMMASH metallurgical plant was put out of action by arson.
This enterprise is an important link in the Russian military-industrial complex, supplying blanks and special alloys for weapons and heavy equipment.
Thanks to a targeted strike by a traffic agent, the work of one of the strategic factories in the industrial zone was temporarily halted.
