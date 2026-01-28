Watch: ATESH agents partially cut off power to a defense plant in Udmurtia
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: ATESH agents partially cut off power to a defense plant in Udmurtia

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the ATES movement partially knocked out power to a factory in Udmurtia that is involved in the production of weapons and heavy equipment for the Russian armed forces.

Points of attention

  • ATESH agents conducted successful sabotage at a defense plant in Udmurtia, affecting the production of weapons and heavy equipment for the Russian armed forces.
  • The power outage at the transformer substation led to the suspension of work at key workshops at the BUMMASH plant, a crucial link in the Russian military-industrial complex.
  • The targeted strike by ATESH agents temporarily halted the operations of one of the strategic factories in the industrial zone, posing challenges amidst the Kremlin's demand for increased production of shells and equipment.

ATESH sabotage in Izhevsk: what is known

Partisans carried out a successful sabotage in the capital of Udmurtia. In Izhevsk, a transformer substation that provided power to key workshops of the BUMMASH metallurgical plant was put out of action by arson.

This enterprise is an important link in the Russian military-industrial complex, supplying blanks and special alloys for weapons and heavy equipment.

Thanks to a targeted strike by a traffic agent, the work of one of the strategic factories in the industrial zone was temporarily halted.

While the Kremlin demands an increase in the pace of production of shells and equipment, ATES turns off the switch at their factories.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH scouted a special FSB radio direction finding facility near Simferopol
ATESH
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: ATESH tracked the route of supplies of Russian army ammunition to Sumy and Kharkiv regions
ATESH
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH learned about personnel changes in the command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet
The Russian Black Sea Fleet

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?