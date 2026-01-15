ATESH scouted a special FSB radio direction finding facility near Simferopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH scouted a special FSB radio direction finding facility near Simferopol

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the ATES resistance movement conducted a detailed reconnaissance of a specialized FSB radio direction finding facility located on the outskirts of Simferopol.

Points of attention

  • Agents of the ATESH resistance movement conducted a detailed reconnaissance of a specialized FSB radio direction finding facility near Simferopol.
  • The FSB radio-electronic intelligence post plays a crucial role in controlling radio airwaves and intercepting data, impacting the security of Ukrainian underground members in Crimea.
  • The unveiled FSB facility near Simferopol exposes the techniques used by Russian special services to track and detain individuals, posing a threat to underground operations in the region.

ATESH learned everything about the FSB electronic intelligence post near Simferopol

This complex is a key tool for the occupiers to control the radio airwaves and intercept data.

Coordinates: 44.9703, 34.01724

This direction finder is used by Russian special services to track and try to detain members of the Ukrainian underground in Crimea.

The installation of the object "in the field" is designed to provide maximum coverage and accuracy when triangulating signals that the underground can use to establish communication.

ATESH recorded not only the technical parameters of the complex, but also the shift schedules, as well as the routes of FSB officers to this point. Your equipment will not help you hide — we are already inside your security system.

Your "secret" is an illusion, and expensive equipment will turn into a pile of burnt iron.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the main re-base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
ATESH
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the building of the "Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea" in Simferopol
ATESH

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?