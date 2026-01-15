Agents of the ATES resistance movement conducted a detailed reconnaissance of a specialized FSB radio direction finding facility located on the outskirts of Simferopol.
ATESH learned everything about the FSB electronic intelligence post near Simferopol
This complex is a key tool for the occupiers to control the radio airwaves and intercept data.
Coordinates: 44.9703, 34.01724
This direction finder is used by Russian special services to track and try to detain members of the Ukrainian underground in Crimea.
ATESH recorded not only the technical parameters of the complex, but also the shift schedules, as well as the routes of FSB officers to this point. Your equipment will not help you hide — we are already inside your security system.
Your "secret" is an illusion, and expensive equipment will turn into a pile of burnt iron.
