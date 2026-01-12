ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the building of the "Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea" in Simferopol

Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATES spied on the so-called "Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea" in Simferopol - a center of repression against Ukrainians.

ATESH warned the repressive body of the occupiers in Crimea

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of the building of the so-called "Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea" in occupied Simferopol.

Object coordinates: 44.94005, 34.09364

This structure has long become one of the main tools of the Russian repressive machine in Crimea. Under the guise of combating extremism, cases are fabricated here against Crimean Tatars, pro-Ukrainian activists, and anyone who does not recognize the occupation. Searches, arrests, and trumped-up charges of “terrorism” or “separatism” are standard practice for this “organ.”

Everyone who works in this building is a direct accomplice in crimes against Ukraine and its people.