ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the building of the "Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea" in Simferopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the building of the "Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea" in Simferopol

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATES spied on the so-called "Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea" in Simferopol - a center of repression against Ukrainians.

Points of attention

  • Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATES conducted reconnaissance of the oppressive “Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea” in Simferopol.
  • The prosecutor's office in Crimea is a key tool of the Russian repressive machine, fabricating cases against Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian activists.

ATESH warned the repressive body of the occupiers in Crimea

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of the building of the so-called "Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea" in occupied Simferopol.

Object coordinates: 44.94005, 34.09364

This structure has long become one of the main tools of the Russian repressive machine in Crimea. Under the guise of combating extremism, cases are fabricated here against Crimean Tatars, pro-Ukrainian activists, and anyone who does not recognize the occupation. Searches, arrests, and trumped-up charges of “terrorism” or “separatism” are standard practice for this “organ.”

Everyone who works in this building is a direct accomplice in crimes against Ukraine and its people.

We would like to congratulate the employees of this institution on today's holiday — "Day of the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation", and warn that for some it may very well be their last. Crimes must be punished!

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army command centers in Samara
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army command centers in Samara
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the main re-base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
ATESH

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?