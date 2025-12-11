ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army command centers in Samara
Category
World
Publication date

ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army command centers in Samara

ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army command centers in Samara
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Resistance agents in Samara conducted reconnaissance of a complex of military units that are critical command, communications, and intelligence centers for the entire Central Military District (CMD) of the Russian Federation. These facilities are involved in the command of Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Resistance agents in Samara conducted reconnaissance of critical Russian army command centers, including the main communications hub and intelligence collection center.
  • The destruction of these command centers in Samara could lead to the paralysis of communications, command and control of troops, and coordination in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation.
  • ATESH agents identified key units such as the 91st Control Brigade and the 1388th Command and Intelligence Center, revealing the exact locations of important facilities and personnel.

ATESH scouted key Russian army command centers in Samara

ATESH agents studied the infrastructure and functions of several units.

Among them:

  • The 91st Control Brigade (military unit 59292) is their main communications hub;

  • 1388th Command and Intelligence Center (military unit 23280) — intelligence collection center;

  • 234th Separate Radio Battalion;

  • support unit.

The exact location of command posts, antenna posts, equipment storage facilities, and personnel deployment locations has been established.

The destruction of these nodes in Samara, deep in the rear, will completely paralyze communications, command and control, and coordination of the entire Central Military District. This will deal a colossal blow to the group fighting against Ukraine.

All valuable information collected was transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for planning highly accurate and effective strikes.

We continue to work throughout the territory of the Russian Federation to weaken the Russian army as much as possible.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Occupiers in Crimea hide fuel depots after successful attacks by the AFU — ATESH
Sevastopol
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH cyber experts "broke" the website of the register of electronic summonses in the Russia
ATESH

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?