Resistance agents in Samara conducted reconnaissance of a complex of military units that are critical command, communications, and intelligence centers for the entire Central Military District (CMD) of the Russian Federation. These facilities are involved in the command of Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Resistance agents in Samara conducted reconnaissance of critical Russian army command centers, including the main communications hub and intelligence collection center.
- The destruction of these command centers in Samara could lead to the paralysis of communications, command and control of troops, and coordination in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation.
- ATESH agents identified key units such as the 91st Control Brigade and the 1388th Command and Intelligence Center, revealing the exact locations of important facilities and personnel.
ATESH scouted key Russian army command centers in Samara
ATESH agents studied the infrastructure and functions of several units.
Among them:
The 91st Control Brigade (military unit 59292) is their main communications hub;
1388th Command and Intelligence Center (military unit 23280) — intelligence collection center;
234th Separate Radio Battalion;
support unit.
The exact location of command posts, antenna posts, equipment storage facilities, and personnel deployment locations has been established.
The destruction of these nodes in Samara, deep in the rear, will completely paralyze communications, command and control, and coordination of the entire Central Military District. This will deal a colossal blow to the group fighting against Ukraine.
All valuable information collected was transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for planning highly accurate and effective strikes.
