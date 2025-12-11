Resistance agents in Samara conducted reconnaissance of a complex of military units that are critical command, communications, and intelligence centers for the entire Central Military District (CMD) of the Russian Federation. These facilities are involved in the command of Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine.

ATESH scouted key Russian army command centers in Samara

ATESH agents studied the infrastructure and functions of several units.

Among them:

The 91st Control Brigade (military unit 59292) is their main communications hub;

1388th Command and Intelligence Center (military unit 23280) — intelligence collection center;

234th Separate Radio Battalion;

support unit.

The exact location of command posts, antenna posts, equipment storage facilities, and personnel deployment locations has been established.

The destruction of these nodes in Samara, deep in the rear, will completely paralyze communications, command and control, and coordination of the entire Central Military District. This will deal a colossal blow to the group fighting against Ukraine.

All valuable information collected was transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for planning highly accurate and effective strikes.