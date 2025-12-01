The command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is dispersing fuel depots after successful defeats by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the ATESH resistance movement reported.

Occupiers hide fuel warehouses in Sevastopol

ATESH agents conducted reconnaissance and photo-recording of the 15th separate coastal missile and artillery brigade (military unit 80365) of the occupiers in Sevastopol.

This brigade is a key element of coastal defense, armed with the Bastion and Bal complexes. The command of the Black Sea Fleet (Russian Black Sea Fleet) has begun an emergency dispersal of critically important fuel and lubricant supplies. Share

The reason for this decision was the previous successful defeats by the Ukrainian Defense Forces regarding stationary fuel storage sites in Crimea.

Active construction work has been recorded on the territory of the unit: the occupiers are building new small-sized storage modules to ensure decentralized storage of fuel and ammunition.

In addition, agents discovered an increased number of fuel trucks being used as mobile storage facilities, indicating attempts to disperse supplies as much as possible.

The exact coordinates of the object where new fuel activity was recorded: 44.565076, 33.499067.

All intelligence information about new warehouses, locations, and fuel truck movement routes was promptly transferred to representatives of the SOU for further destruction.