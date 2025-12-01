The command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is dispersing fuel depots after successful defeats by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the ATESH resistance movement reported.
Points of attention
- Occupiers in Crimea are hiding fuel depots following successful attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
- ATESH resistance movement discovered key fuel supplies in Sevastopol after reconnaissance operations on a coastal brigade.
- Russian Black Sea Fleet is urgently dispersing fuel and lubricant supplies in response to unsuccessful attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Occupiers hide fuel warehouses in Sevastopol
ATESH agents conducted reconnaissance and photo-recording of the 15th separate coastal missile and artillery brigade (military unit 80365) of the occupiers in Sevastopol.
The reason for this decision was the previous successful defeats by the Ukrainian Defense Forces regarding stationary fuel storage sites in Crimea.
Active construction work has been recorded on the territory of the unit: the occupiers are building new small-sized storage modules to ensure decentralized storage of fuel and ammunition.
In addition, agents discovered an increased number of fuel trucks being used as mobile storage facilities, indicating attempts to disperse supplies as much as possible.
The exact coordinates of the object where new fuel activity was recorded: 44.565076, 33.499067.
All intelligence information about new warehouses, locations, and fuel truck movement routes was promptly transferred to representatives of the SOU for further destruction.
