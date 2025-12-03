ATESH cyber experts "broke" the website of the register of electronic summonses in the Russia

Cyber experts from the partisan movement ATESH have taken down the website of the register of electronic summonses in the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- ATESH cyber experts from the partisan movement successfully disabled the website of the register of electronic summonses in Russia.
- The electronic summons registry website is crucial for delivering summonses to citizens subject to military registration, and its disruption can have serious implications.
- The invaders are using the website in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to coerce Ukrainians into joining their army.
ATESH “puts down” Russian website of electronic summons registry
This resource is used as one of the main methods of delivering electronic summonses to citizens subject to military registration.
The invaders are also actively using it in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to force Ukrainians to join their army under the threat of repression.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-