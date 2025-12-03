ATESH cyber experts "broke" the website of the register of electronic summonses in the Russia

Cyber experts from the partisan movement ATESH have taken down the website of the register of electronic summonses in the Russian Federation.

ATESH “puts down” Russian website of electronic summons registry

The website reestepovestok.rf has been taken down again by our specialists, the message says. Share

This resource is used as one of the main methods of delivering electronic summonses to citizens subject to military registration.

The invaders are also actively using it in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to force Ukrainians to join their army under the threat of repression.