ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the main re-base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

ATES conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance of the main repair base of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
Agents of the resistance movement conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance of the territory of the 13th Ship Repair Plant of the Black Sea Fleet (FSUE "13th Ship Repair Plant of the Black Sea Fleet") of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Sevastopol.
The coordinates of the object are 44.613177, 33.556101 (Kielen Bay).
During the surveillance, a parking lot of military equipment was recorded, as well as personal vehicles of key personnel and military personnel, confirming the active operation of the facility.
The collected information about the location and activities of the critical fleet support node, as well as the residence of its management and key employees, was transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
