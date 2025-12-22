ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the main re-base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the main re-base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

ATESH
Source:  ATESH

ATES conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance of the main repair base of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Points of attention

  • Agents of the ATES resistance movement conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance of the territory of the 13th ship repair plant of the Black Sea Fleet.
  • This facility is a critically important military-industrial hub.

ATESH scouted the Russian fleet repair base in Sevastopol

Agents of the resistance movement conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance of the territory of the 13th Ship Repair Plant of the Black Sea Fleet (FSUE "13th Ship Repair Plant of the Black Sea Fleet") of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Sevastopol.

The coordinates of the object are 44.613177, 33.556101 (Kielen Bay).

This facility is a critically important military-industrial hub, as it serves as the main repair base of the Black Sea Fleet, where repairs, modernization, and maintenance of combat readiness of the fleet's warships are carried out, including repairs to their electronic warfare equipment.

During the surveillance, a parking lot of military equipment was recorded, as well as personal vehicles of key personnel and military personnel, confirming the active operation of the facility.

By tracking some private cars, the agents also learned where the plant's management resided.

The collected information about the location and activities of the critical fleet support node, as well as the residence of its management and key employees, was transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

