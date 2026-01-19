Agents of the ATESH partisan movement reported that another shipment of ammunition for the “North” group of the Russian Armed Forces arrived by train in the Mikhailovsky District of the Volgograd Region and was sent to intensify shelling of the Sumy and Kharkiv directions of the front.

Agents continue to monitor military transport across a strategic railway bridge in the Mikhailovsky District of the Volgograd Region.

There is confirmed information that another shipment of ammunition for the "North" group arrived by train, was promptly unloaded at the station and distributed among five "Ural" trucks.

Given the marking of the "North" group and the movement of the column westward along the R-22 "Caspian" route, the priority directions are the Belgorod and Kursk regions. The logistical route indicates preparations for increased shelling intensity in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions.

Column fixing location: 50.020742, 43.194836

Instead of heading straight for their destination, the truck crews stopped at a civilian parking lot, leaving the vehicles with explosive cargo next to the vehicles with peaceful cargo.

While the trucks from BC were parked without proper supervision, their elders were drinking alcoholic beverages at the Veronichka cafe.

The chain "bridge — station — truck" is transparent for us at every stage. We know where the cargo came from and where it will not reach, — the partisans noted.

Information about the status of the crews and the exact coordinates of the trucks have already been transmitted to the destination.