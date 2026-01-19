Agents of the ATESH partisan movement reported that another shipment of ammunition for the “North” group of the Russian Armed Forces arrived by train in the Mikhailovsky District of the Volgograd Region and was sent to intensify shelling of the Sumy and Kharkiv directions of the front.
- The ATESH partisan movement uncovered the supply of ammunition for the 'North' group of the Russian Armed Forces in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
- Preparations for increased shelling intensity in the eastern front were revealed through the logistical route of the ammunition column from the Volgograd region.
- The strategic movements of the 'North' group along the R-22 Caspian route indicate priority directions towards the Belgorod and Kursk regions.
ATESH monitors the supply of Russian BC to the Sumy and Kharkiv directions of the front
Agents continue to monitor military transport across a strategic railway bridge in the Mikhailovsky District of the Volgograd Region.
Given the marking of the "North" group and the movement of the column westward along the R-22 "Caspian" route, the priority directions are the Belgorod and Kursk regions. The logistical route indicates preparations for increased shelling intensity in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions.
Column fixing location: 50.020742, 43.194836
Instead of heading straight for their destination, the truck crews stopped at a civilian parking lot, leaving the vehicles with explosive cargo next to the vehicles with peaceful cargo.
While the trucks from BC were parked without proper supervision, their elders were drinking alcoholic beverages at the Veronichka cafe.
Information about the status of the crews and the exact coordinates of the trucks have already been transmitted to the destination.
