The Russian Armed Forces Command is preparing a replacement for the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The reason is failures in defense and low effectiveness in countering Ukrainian drones. This is reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet will soon receive a new commander

There are rumors among officers that the Russian military leadership is considering replacing the current commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Sergei Pinchuk. The reason is systemic failures in ensuring the security of bases and ships, as well as the extremely low effectiveness of measures to counter Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

ATES agents from the fleet headquarters said that several candidates for a replacement are being discussed behind the scenes. Most likely, they may appoint the first deputy, Vice Admiral Akhmerov. Share

The partisan movement also emphasized that they were personally involved in the destruction of Russian Black Sea Fleet facilities.

Since 2022, we have been systematically scouting ships, repair facilities, military units, and naval bases of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea and Novorossiysk. Our information helps the Ukrainian Defense Forces crush this fleet.

According to the partisans, a series of losses on the Russian side demonstrated the complete lack of well-established defense of the water area and key infrastructure. Despite the enemy's official reports of "control of the situation", in reality, the threats from naval drones are still being successfully implemented, as before.