Watch: ATESH carried out a successful sabotage at a Russian army communications facility near Sevastopol

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement conducted a successful sabotage at a Russian army communications facility near Sevastopol, as a result of which the antennas of electronic warfare systems that were creating obstacles for Ukrainian drones in this sector were disabled.
On the Day of Resistance to Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, ATES agents successfully sabotaged a communications facility where the occupiers had placed antennas for electronic warfare systems. The equipment was located on a tower near the village of Goncharne.
According to the movement, this tower was equipped with electronic warfare antennas that created interference for Ukrainian drones in the sector.
In particular, ATES agents set fire to relay cabinets at the base of the tower, which housed power electronics and high-frequency cables.
As noted, when they are damaged, the antennas at the top turn into scrap metal: the signal simply does not reach, and restoring such equipment is very difficult, expensive, and time-consuming.
In addition, according to the movement, there are military facilities nearby that have become an easy target for the Ukrainian Defense Forces:
58th Central Communications and Information Center — warehouses of the inviolable reserve of communications equipment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet;
reserve command post of the Black Sea Fleet "Alsu-2",
15th Separate Coastal Missile Artillery Brigade.
