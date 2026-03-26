Watch: border guards destroyed a rare radar station of the occupiers in Luhansk region

Fighters of the "Phoenix" unit in Luhansk region destroyed the R-416G-MS mobile radio relay communication station - equipment that provided digital communication between the front line and Russian command posts.

Border guards destroyed Russian R-416G-MS radar

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The R-416G-MS is a mobile radio relay station that provides long-distance digital communications. It was first recorded in 2018. Share

The approximate cost of such equipment is $600,000.

According to open sources, this is a mobile communication station based on a KamAZ truck. It provides digital communication between units at a distance of up to 40 km.

On the roof of the machine is a retractable mast with three parabolic antennas. It is this that transmits the signal between the command posts and the front line. The first samples were manufactured back in 2005, but mass production was launched later. The Russian army adopted the station in 2018.

Technical capabilities:

Communication range — up to 40 km

The antenna can be raised up to 30 meters.

Before that, only one case of the destruction of such a station was confirmed — in June 2024. That is, the border guards destroyed the second known instance of this equipment during the entire full-scale war.