Watch: Border guards hit Russian TOS-1A "Sunset" near Hulyaipol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Border guards hit Russian TOS-1A "Sunset" near Hulyaipol

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
TOC
Читати українською

Pilots of the Phoenix border unit in the Hulyaipil direction hit a TOS-1A Sontsepok heavy flamethrower system, from which the Russian invaders were shelling the positions of the Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • Border guards of the Phoenix unit successfully destroyed a Russian TOS-1A 'Sunset' near Hulyaipol, preventing further shelling of Defense Forces positions.
  • The combat operation involved the successful targeting and destruction of several armored vehicles and a self-propelled artillery mount of the Russian invaders.

The end of “Sunset”: how border guards struck the TOC near Hulyaipol

The State Border Guard Service reported this and released a video of the combat operation.

Phoenix pilots also hit several pieces of armored vehicles and a self-propelled artillery mount of the Russians.

Logistics is the key to holding positions, so destroying logistics routes in this direction has become a priority — enemy cars and trucks are burning. In one of the destroyed trucks, nine invaders were killed at once at the moment of impact.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: AFU drone operators destroyed Russian flamethrower system "Solntsepyok"
OSTG "Dnipro"
"Solntsepyok"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Sontsepok flamethrower system for the first time on Russian territory
The AFU burned down the “Sunset” in the Russian Federation with drones

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?