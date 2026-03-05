Pilots of the Phoenix border unit in the Hulyaipil direction hit a TOS-1A Sontsepok heavy flamethrower system, from which the Russian invaders were shelling the positions of the Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- Border guards of the Phoenix unit successfully destroyed a Russian TOS-1A 'Sunset' near Hulyaipol, preventing further shelling of Defense Forces positions.
- The combat operation involved the successful targeting and destruction of several armored vehicles and a self-propelled artillery mount of the Russian invaders.
The end of “Sunset”: how border guards struck the TOC near Hulyaipol
The State Border Guard Service reported this and released a video of the combat operation.
Phoenix pilots also hit several pieces of armored vehicles and a self-propelled artillery mount of the Russians.
