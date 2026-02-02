Watch: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Sontsepok flamethrower system for the first time on Russian territory
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Sontsepok flamethrower system for the first time on Russian territory

The AFU burned down the “Sunset” in the Russian Federation with drones
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Fighters of the Bulava Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for the first time destroyed the TOS-1A Sontsepyok heavy flamethrower system of the Russian invaders directly on the territory of the aggressor country - in the Belgorod region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed the TOS-1A Sontsepyok flamethrower system on Russian territory for the first time.
  • The flamethrower system, known as “Sun Chain”, was destroyed using FPV drones, with four accurate hits causing the ammunition to detonate and the installation to be completely destroyed.

The AFU burned down the “Sunset” in the Russian Federation with drones

The battalion announced this on Facebook, publishing a video of the combat operation.

Ukrainian defense forces made four accurate hits, using FPV drones. As a result, the ammunition detonated, completely destroying the installation.

The military notes: TOS-1A is one of the most brutal weapons. This system is designed to destroy fortifications and manpower with thermobaric ammunition. Its cost exceeds $10 million.

Now this “machine” is a pile of junk, destroyed by Ukrainian FPV operators. It’s not just lost equipment. It’s a symbol.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: AFU drone operators destroyed Russian flamethrower system "Solntsepyok"
OSTG "Dnipro"
"Solntsepyok"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?