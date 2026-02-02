Watch: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Sontsepok flamethrower system for the first time on Russian territory

Fighters of the Bulava Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for the first time destroyed the TOS-1A Sontsepyok heavy flamethrower system of the Russian invaders directly on the territory of the aggressor country - in the Belgorod region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed the TOS-1A Sontsepyok flamethrower system on Russian territory for the first time.
- The flamethrower system, known as “Sun Chain”, was destroyed using FPV drones, with four accurate hits causing the ammunition to detonate and the installation to be completely destroyed.
The AFU burned down the “Sunset” in the Russian Federation with drones
The battalion announced this on Facebook, publishing a video of the combat operation.
Ukrainian defense forces made four accurate hits, using FPV drones. As a result, the ammunition detonated, completely destroying the installation.
The military notes: TOS-1A is one of the most brutal weapons. This system is designed to destroy fortifications and manpower with thermobaric ammunition. Its cost exceeds $10 million.
