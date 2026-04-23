Watch: drones attacked oil infrastructure facilities in two Russian regions

In the Russian Federation, drones attacked two facilities at once at night - the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara Region and the Gorky Oil Refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

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NPS "Gorky" is a key oil pumping station that is part of the structure of JSC "Transneft — Upper Volga". It functions as a main/intermediate station, ensuring the transportation of oil by pipelines (including Surgut — Gorky — Polotsk) and has one of the largest tank farms in Russia.

The NPS mainly pumps oil on domestic routes, to the Lukoil refinery in Kstovo.

Local authorities confirmed the attack on the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery, one of the largest oil refineries in the Volga region, part of the Rosneft group.

Launched in 1951, this refinery became one of the first Soviet enterprises to produce jet fuel and rocket and automotive oils.

Today's refining capacity is 8–9 million tons of oil per year.