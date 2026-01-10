Watch: drones massively attack Voronezh

On the evening of January 10, drone strikes hit Voronezh, Russia. Explosions can be heard in the city.

“Bavovna” in Voronezh: what is known

Local public forums are filled with videos of drones flying over the city.

The Russians have suggested that drones are flying to attack the Baltimore military airfield in southwest Voronezh.

Meanwhile, due to the careless work of the Russian air defense, a drone flew into and exploded in one of the high-rise buildings.