Watch: Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

In Jerusalem, on Holy Saturday, April 11, the descent of the Holy Fire took place in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher - one of the key events of the Orthodox world on the eve of Easter.
Points of attention
- The descent of the Holy Fire in Jerusalem is a significant event for Orthodox Christians, symbolizing the light of Christ's Resurrection and spiritual renewal.
- The ceremony involves the Patriarch of Jerusalem entering the chapel with unlit candles, from which fire miraculously appears after prayer, spreading among pilgrims as a symbol of blessing.
Holy Fire in Jerusalem in 2026: video
This became known from the broadcast of the celebration in Jerusalem.
After that, it is passed on to those present in the temple, and it quickly spreads among pilgrims. Later, the Holy Fire is transported by special flights to various countries, including Ukraine.
The descent of the Holy Fire is considered a symbol of the light of Christ's Resurrection and spiritual renewal. It is expected that in the coming hours the fire will be delivered to churches and monasteries, where believers will be able to celebrate Easter with this symbol of blessing.
This year, the Holy Fire descent ceremony in Jerusalem took place virtually behind closed doors. The decision was made by Israeli law enforcement officers, as there is a threat of shelling due to the escalation in the Middle East.
Usually, thousands of believers gather at the Holy Sepulcher to witness this miracle with their own eyes. However, current conditions do not allow for mass events, as people's safety remains the top priority.
Only a limited number of people were allowed into the temple: clergy and official delegations. Access to the Old City will be controlled.
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