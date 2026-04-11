Watch: Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

In Jerusalem, on Holy Saturday, April 11, the descent of the Holy Fire took place in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher - one of the key events of the Orthodox world on the eve of Easter.

Holy Fire in Jerusalem in 2026: video

This became known from the broadcast of the celebration in Jerusalem.

Before the ceremony begins, all sources of fire are extinguished in the church, after which the Kuvuklia — the chapel over the Holy Sepulchre — is inspected by representatives of various denominations and services. Then the Patriarch of Jerusalem enters the chapel with unlit candles, where, according to the testimony of believers, fire appears after prayer. Share

After that, it is passed on to those present in the temple, and it quickly spreads among pilgrims. Later, the Holy Fire is transported by special flights to various countries, including Ukraine.

The descent of the Holy Fire is considered a symbol of the light of Christ's Resurrection and spiritual renewal. It is expected that in the coming hours the fire will be delivered to churches and monasteries, where believers will be able to celebrate Easter with this symbol of blessing.

This year, the Holy Fire descent ceremony in Jerusalem took place virtually behind closed doors. The decision was made by Israeli law enforcement officers, as there is a threat of shelling due to the escalation in the Middle East.

Usually, thousands of believers gather at the Holy Sepulcher to witness this miracle with their own eyes. However, current conditions do not allow for mass events, as people's safety remains the top priority.

Only a limited number of people were allowed into the temple: clergy and official delegations. Access to the Old City will be controlled.