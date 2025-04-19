Watch: The Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. The long-awaited event took place at around 2:35 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 19.

The Holy Fire has already descended.

Now it will be delivered to temples around the world. Despite this, it is still unknown when it will arrive in Ukraine.

In most cases, this happens on Easter Day.

This ceremony is solemn. And it takes place every year before Easter, symbolizing the "light of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ." Share

What is important to understand is that this long-awaited event takes place in Kuvukliya, a marble cave where, according to legend, Jesus Christ was buried.

If the fire in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher did not come down, it could mean the Second Coming and the end of humanity. Share

It is worth noting that the fire burns in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher all year round, disappearing only on the eve of Holy Saturday.