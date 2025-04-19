Watch: The Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. The long-awaited event took place at around 2:35 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 19.
- The event is highly anticipated, with the failure of the Holy Fire to descend signaling potential symbolic implications related to the Second Coming and the end of humanity.
- Throughout the year, the Holy Fire burns continuously in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, extinguishing only on the eve of Holy Saturday, adding to the significance of the annual ceremony.
The Holy Fire has already descended.
Now it will be delivered to temples around the world. Despite this, it is still unknown when it will arrive in Ukraine.
In most cases, this happens on Easter Day.
What is important to understand is that this long-awaited event takes place in Kuvukliya, a marble cave where, according to legend, Jesus Christ was buried.
