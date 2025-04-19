Watch: The Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem
Category
World
Publication date

Watch: The Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

The Holy Fire has already descended.
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. The long-awaited event took place at around 2:35 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 19.

Points of attention

  • The event is highly anticipated, with the failure of the Holy Fire to descend signaling potential symbolic implications related to the Second Coming and the end of humanity.
  • Throughout the year, the Holy Fire burns continuously in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, extinguishing only on the eve of Holy Saturday, adding to the significance of the annual ceremony.

The Holy Fire has already descended.

Now it will be delivered to temples around the world. Despite this, it is still unknown when it will arrive in Ukraine.

In most cases, this happens on Easter Day.

This ceremony is solemn. And it takes place every year before Easter, symbolizing the "light of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ."

What is important to understand is that this long-awaited event takes place in Kuvukliya, a marble cave where, according to legend, Jesus Christ was buried.

If the fire in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher did not come down, it could mean the Second Coming and the end of humanity.

It is worth noting that the fire burns in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher all year round, disappearing only on the eve of Holy Saturday.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia will do something even more terrible." Lithuania issues warning to Ukrainians
What to expect from Russia for Easter

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?