Watch: In Tbilisi, unknown persons attacked the film crew of the opposition channel

During the protests in Georgia on the evening of December 7, masked people attacked the camera crew of the opposition TV channel Pirveli. The camera was taken from the operator.

Unknown persons attacked journalists in Tbilisi

Near the parliament building in Tbilisi, a camera crew of Pirveli TV was attacked as journalist Maka Chikhladze and her cameraman filmed groups of people in black, wearing balaclavas and without identification marks attacking protesters in dark alleys.

The TV Pirveli film crew was attacked by masked persons a few tens of meters from Rustaveli Avenue. The camera was taken from the operator, the report says.

As a result of the attack, the operator of the TV channel was wounded in the head.

Georgia's public defender Levan Yoseliani called on "police forces to respond immediately and ensure the safety of citizens on the spot."

During the last hour, according to the information spread in the mass media and social networks, in Tbilisi, in the area of Rustaveli Avenue, people in black clothes have been attacking and using physical violence against citizens and journalists of TV channel "Pirveli". Share

The People's Defender calls on the police forces mobilized on the outskirts of Rustaveli to react immediately and ensure the safety of citizens on the spot.

As of 9:30 p.m., a protest of several thousand people against the actions of the authorities continues in Tbilisi.

Dispersal of anti-government protests in Tbilisi: what is known

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced that 48 people were detained as a result of the crackdown on the protest action on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on the night of December 7.

The department noted that the detained persons are accused of "petty hooliganism" and "disobedience to the police".

According to the media, Beka Korshia, a journalist of the opposition TV channel "Mtavari" is among those detained.