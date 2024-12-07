Watch: In Tbilisi, unknown persons attacked the film crew of the opposition channel

During the protests in Georgia on the evening of December 7, masked people attacked the camera crew of the opposition TV channel Pirveli. The camera was taken from the operator.
Points of attention
- Masked individuals attacked the camera crew of the opposition TV channel Pirveli during protests in Tbilisi, causing outcry in society.
- The incident highlights the need for authorities to ensure the safety of citizens and journalists in Tbilisi amidst escalating tensions.
- The public defender of Georgia called for immediate police response to protect citizens and journalists following the attack.
- Several individuals were detained by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia in connection with the crackdown on the protest, including a journalist from an opposition TV channel.
- The ongoing protests in Tbilisi reflect the growing discontent among the people against the actions of the authorities, emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions and respect for press freedom.
Unknown persons attacked journalists in Tbilisi
Near the parliament building in Tbilisi, a camera crew of Pirveli TV was attacked as journalist Maka Chikhladze and her cameraman filmed groups of people in black, wearing balaclavas and without identification marks attacking protesters in dark alleys.
The TV Pirveli film crew was attacked by masked persons a few tens of meters from Rustaveli Avenue. The camera was taken from the operator, the report says.
As a result of the attack, the operator of the TV channel was wounded in the head.
Georgia's public defender Levan Yoseliani called on "police forces to respond immediately and ensure the safety of citizens on the spot."
The People's Defender calls on the police forces mobilized on the outskirts of Rustaveli to react immediately and ensure the safety of citizens on the spot.
As of 9:30 p.m., a protest of several thousand people against the actions of the authorities continues in Tbilisi.
Dispersal of anti-government protests in Tbilisi: what is known
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced that 48 people were detained as a result of the crackdown on the protest action on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi on the night of December 7.
The department noted that the detained persons are accused of "petty hooliganism" and "disobedience to the police".
According to the media, Beka Korshia, a journalist of the opposition TV channel "Mtavari" is among those detained.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-