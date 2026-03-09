Watch: Iran uses drones to attack Bahrain's main refinery

In Bahrain, an Iranian drone attack was recorded on March 9 on the Bapco oil refinery in the Sitra area. Thick smoke rose above the facility after the strike, and injuries and damage were also reported.

Iran attacked Bahrain's largest oil refinery

In Bahrain, thick smoke rose above the Bapco oil refinery after an Iranian drone attack. A witness said smoke could be seen from the side of the facility, which is the country's main refinery.

Earlier, authorities said that a drone strike in the Sitra area caused injuries and damage to infrastructure. This is where an oil refinery is located.

The Bapco Refinery is a key facility in Bahrain's energy sector and the country's main oil refining facility. It plays an important role in meeting the country's energy needs and exporting petroleum products.

Experts warn of a possible loss of up to 5 million barrels of oil per day if the conflict drags on, and oil prices could rise sharply.