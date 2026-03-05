Watch: Iranian drones attacked an airport in Azerbaijan

Iranian strike drones hit an airport in Azerbaijan on the morning of March 5. A house was also damaged.

Iran attacked Nakhichevan in Azerbaijan with drones

One of the eyewitnesses named Hamid posted a video of the moment of impact on social media.

According to him, the drone reached the airport in the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the released video, the characteristic sound of the MD550 engine can be heard, which resembles the sound of a "moped".

A powerful explosion erupted at the airport after the strike. It was later reported that at least two drones had struck Nakhichevan airport.

The Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic borders Iran, Turkey, and Armenia and occupies a strategically important position in the South Caucasus.

One Iranian drone fell on the terminal building of Nakhchivani airport, another — next to a school building in the village of Shekerabad, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Two civilians were injured when the drone crashed.

Azerbaijan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The strike on Azerbaijan was not carried out by a "Shaheed", but by a long-range UAV "Arash 2"

It is distinguished by a high flight range (up to 2,000 km), a warhead weighing up to 260 kg, and the ability to bypass air defense systems, including for multiple launch rockets.