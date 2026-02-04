Watch: Kuleba showed foreign partners the Darnytsia CHP destroyed by Russian attacks

On the night of February 3, Russian occupiers launched 5 ballistic missiles at the Darnytsia CHPP. The attack almost completely destroyed the plant. Today, more than 60 ambassadors and representatives of foreign states and international organizations saw the destruction of this CHPP in Kyiv.

Russia destroyed the Darnytsia CHP

This was stated to journalists by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

The enemy sent five ballistic missiles here. They aimed them precisely at the only thing that remained functioning here: the equipment aimed at providing heat to the population. This was done on the coldest night. This led to the fact that today the station is almost completely destroyed. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the situation is complicated by the fact that the Russian occupiers used ballistic missiles with shrapnel. Many heating mains were damaged precisely because of this.

He clarified that in total, more than 20 missiles have flown over the Darnytsia CHP since the beginning of the heating season.

The station's restoration began immediately after the alarm was raised. Initially, the State Emergency Service entered the area, and now an emergency crew is working there. Share

He added that currently, repair crews are doing everything they can to ensure that the station continues to provide at least some heat to Kyiv residents. According to current data, it served part of the Dniprovsky and Darnytskyi districts.