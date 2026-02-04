Watch: Kuleba showed foreign partners the Darnytsia CHP destroyed by Russian attacks

On the night of February 3, Russian occupiers launched 5 ballistic missiles at the Darnytsia CHPP. The attack almost completely destroyed the plant. Today, more than 60 ambassadors and representatives of foreign states and international organizations saw the destruction of this CHPP in Kyiv.
- Russian occupiers launched 5 ballistic missiles at the Darnytsia CHPP, almost completely destroying the plant, causing severe damage to the heating infrastructure.
- Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba highlighted the urgent requirement for restoration of the station to ensure heat supply to Kyiv residents.
Russia destroyed the Darnytsia CHP
This was stated to journalists by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the situation is complicated by the fact that the Russian occupiers used ballistic missiles with shrapnel. Many heating mains were damaged precisely because of this.
He clarified that in total, more than 20 missiles have flown over the Darnytsia CHP since the beginning of the heating season.
He added that currently, repair crews are doing everything they can to ensure that the station continues to provide at least some heat to Kyiv residents. According to current data, it served part of the Dniprovsky and Darnytskyi districts.
We have two days to understand when and to what extent we will be able to restore the operation of this station. And after that we will be able to make predictions (about the restoration of heat — ed.). At the moment, this is difficult to do.
