Watch: Labor wins UK general election, Sunak concedes defeat

On July 4, early elections to the lower house of parliament were held in Great Britain. According to exit polls, the opposition Labor Party has become the leader of this race.

Sir Keir Starmer may become the new prime minister of Great Britain

The conservative party, whose leader is the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was in the minority for the first time in 14 years.

The preliminary election results were reported by the BBC publication, referring to the data of the exit poll conducted by the Ipsos UK company on behalf of the Sky News, BBC, and ITV News channels.

According to their forecasts, the Labor Party will receive 410 seats in the parliament, and this is on the condition that at least 326 are needed for the smooth formation of the government. Therefore, Sir Keir Starmer can become the new prime minister of the country.

Preliminary election results

It is noted that the Conservative Party, which is currently in power, will receive 131 parliamentary seats. This indicator is the lowest in Britain's post-war history.

The Liberal Democratic Party will instead receive 61 portfolios, six more than the party has in the current House of Commons. So, it will take third place.

It should not be forgotten that the data of the exit polls have errors, so we need to wait for the official results of the parliamentary elections. They will be announced today, July 5.

Read more about the UK election

At the end of May, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that King Charles III had granted his request to dissolve Parliament. Later, it became known that the elections would be held in July.

It was known in advance that the main competition would be between the Conservatives and Labor.

A poll of the British population indicated that support for the current prime minister and the Conservative Party is meager, which is not the case for Labor.