Watch: National Guardsmen used drones to destroy Russian military transport in the suburbs of Donetsk
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Watch: National Guardsmen used drones to destroy Russian military transport in the suburbs of Donetsk

NSU
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Читати українською

Fighters of the 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Spartan" destroyed vehicles of the Russian invaders on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

Points of attention

  • The National Guard of Ukraine's 'Spartan' brigade showcased high efficiency in combat by successfully using drones to eliminate Russian military transport near Donetsk.
  • Operators of the Black Sky battalion within the brigade were instrumental in detecting and destroying enemy vehicles, tightening the noose around the Russian invaders in the region.

NGU destroys Russian military vehicles near Donetsk with drones

The brigade reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

"The approaches to Donetsk are getting hotter for the enemy. Operators of the Black Sky battalion of the Spartan brigade are detecting and destroying military transport, while simultaneously working throughout the occupied Donetsk region. This summer will be especially hot for the Russians.

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