NGU records up to 2 thousand Russian drones simultaneously over Donetsk region

This was announced on TV by National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk.

We see that the density of drone use is increasing. If we compare the quarter of the year, we can talk about a significant increase in the use of drones on both sides. In less than two years, the National Guard units, which perform tasks of detecting and destroying drones of various types, including Zala, Supercam, "Lightning" and others, have already destroyed more than 22 thousand.

According to him, Russian forces continue to scale up the use of various types of drones, including fiber-optic drones and so-called “Zhdun drones.” At the same time, Ukrainian forces are actively countering such devices.

In the area of responsibility of our 1st Corps “Azov”, which is actually Donetsk region, up to two thousand drones can be detected in the air at the same time. We are talking only about those drones that operate on frequencies, because there are also drones on fiber optics and the so-called “waiting drones”. The enemy is trying to scale and increase their number, but our side is conducting quite active countermeasures. In addition, thanks to the enemy’s Starlink shutdown, the story with the same “Lightnings” did not go far into our defense.