NGU records up to 2 thousand Russian drones simultaneously over Donetsk region

The density of drone use at the front has increased significantly, and in the area of responsibility of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard in the Donetsk region, up to two thousand drones can be simultaneously detected in the air.
Points of attention
- The density of Russian drone use in the Donetsk region has significantly increased, with Ukrainian forces detecting up to 2,000 drones in the air simultaneously.
- Russian military utilizes various types of drones, including fiber-optic and 'waiting drones,' leading to a rise in combat clashes with Ukrainian forces.
Russia is scaling up the use of drones in the Donetsk region
This was announced on TV by National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk.
According to him, Russian forces continue to scale up the use of various types of drones, including fiber-optic drones and so-called “Zhdun drones.” At the same time, Ukrainian forces are actively countering such devices.
In the area of responsibility of our 1st Corps “Azov”, which is actually Donetsk region, up to two thousand drones can be detected in the air at the same time. We are talking only about those drones that operate on frequencies, because there are also drones on fiber optics and the so-called “waiting drones”. The enemy is trying to scale and increase their number, but our side is conducting quite active countermeasures. In addition, thanks to the enemy’s Starlink shutdown, the story with the same “Lightnings” did not go far into our defense.
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