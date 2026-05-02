A separate special forces unit, Lasar's Group, of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an enemy R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare station in the Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- Lasar's Group, a special forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, successfully destroyed the rare Russian electronic warfare station Zhitel in the Kharkiv region.
- The operation was meticulously planned, involving careful analysis and coordinated action based on aerial reconnaissance data.
New “bavovna” in the Kharkiv region: what is known
This was reported by Lasar's Group NGU
It is noted that in the second half of April, the "Lazari" burned down a rare target — the automated jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel".
The operation was carried out in the Kharkiv region by our unit. Lasar's Group analysts identified the likely area where the electronic warfare station could be located. After that, reconnaissance was conducted using Lazar's drones.
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