Watch: NGU fighters destroyed a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel"
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Events
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Watch: NGU fighters destroyed a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel"

NSU
Zhitel
Читати українською

A separate special forces unit, Lasar's Group, of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an enemy R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare station in the Kharkiv region.

Points of attention

  • Lasar's Group, a special forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, successfully destroyed the rare Russian electronic warfare station Zhitel in the Kharkiv region.
  • The operation was meticulously planned, involving careful analysis and coordinated action based on aerial reconnaissance data.

New “bavovna” in the Kharkiv region: what is known

This was reported by Lasar's Group NGU

It is noted that in the second half of April, the "Lazari" burned down a rare target — the automated jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel".

The operation was carried out in the Kharkiv region by our unit. Lasar's Group analysts identified the likely area where the electronic warfare station could be located. After that, reconnaissance was conducted using Lazar's drones.

Next, the crews of the attack wings got down to work. They took off according to the coordinates received from aerial reconnaissance and with accurate strikes destroyed two targets: the R-330Zh "Zhitel" and the command and staff vehicle.

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