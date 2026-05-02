Watch: NGU fighters destroyed a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel"

A separate special forces unit, Lasar's Group, of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an enemy R-330Zh "Zhitel" electronic warfare station in the Kharkiv region.

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This was reported by Lasar's Group NGU

It is noted that in the second half of April, the "Lazari" burned down a rare target — the automated jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel".

The operation was carried out in the Kharkiv region by our unit. Lasar's Group analysts identified the likely area where the electronic warfare station could be located. After that, reconnaissance was conducted using Lazar's drones.