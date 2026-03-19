Watch: NGU fighters used drones to burn 6 Russian Grads near Pokrovsk

Fighters of the special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine Lasar's Group conducted an operation in the Pokrovsky direction. The military burned six Russian BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems with "bomber" drones, which is equal to a battery of the Russian army
Points of attention
- NGU fighters, in collaboration with the Shchedryk battalion, carried out a successful operation near Pokrovsk, destroying 6 Russian BM-21 "Grad" rocket systems.
- The use of 'bomber' drones by Lasar's Group pilots was instrumental in burning the Russian equipment, reducing enemy fire pressure on Ukrainian infantry positions.
NGU soldiers burned a battery of Russian Grad missiles
The equipment was discovered in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Special Forces. Fighters of the NGU special forces unit, together with the "Shchedryk" battalion of the 411th "Yastruby" brigade, analyzed and discovered the area of the "Grad" deployment.
Six Russian MLRS were destroyed by Lasar's Group pilots using bombs dropped from "bomber" drones.
The BM-21 Grad is a multiple launch rocket system designed to provide fire support and engage personnel, Lasar's Group explained. The estimated cost of the destroyed Russian equipment is $500,000.
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