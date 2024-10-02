The "Freedom" battalion of NGU burns the positions of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk region. The video is amazing

Fighters of the "Freedom" battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine released a spectacular video of the destruction of the position of the Russian army in the Luhansk region.

Soldiers of the "Svoboda" battalion of NSU burned the positions of the Russian army with drones

The air defense unit of the 3rd Svoboda battalion uses a new system to destroy the enemy. The effective actions of the military burn the enemy's positions together with him.

I love the smell of napalm in the morning: we burn the occupiers directly from the drones, — says the caption under the video. Share

As you can see, the invaders had a really fiery morning!

Battalion "Freedom" NSU: what is known

The "Svoboda" battalion was created on February 24, 2022 on the basis of the DFTG (voluntary formation of the territorial community) of Kyiv "Svoboda". At first, part of the "Freedom" battalion stood in positions in the capital's Obolon, in Brovary, then the military leadership of the state sent the battalion's fighters to Baryshivka (Kyiv region), where they, together with the Baryshivka Teroboron, cleared the town and the surrounding villages.

The next task for the personnel of the "Freedom" battalion was the liberation of Irpen. Fighters expelled orcs from Buchi, Gostomel, took prisoners and trophy BC.

At that time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine assessed the effectiveness of the battalion's activities and offered to officially legalize it: from a voluntary formation to a military power structure. First, two companies of the Svoboda battalion were legalized. Then the command of NSU offered to create a battalion already on the basis of two companies. Thus, the "liberators" entered the 4th brigade of operational assignment of the NSU.

Sometimes they don't want to know the callsigns

Vladyslav Pervukhin, a soldier of the 3rd Battalion "Svoboda" of the Offensive Brigade of NSU "Rubizh" with the call sign "Pervak", frankly admits that the loss of comrades is the most difficult thing during the war. He shared his thoughts about the pain of loss and the fear of death in an interview with Online.UA.

According to "Pervak", he remembers the moments when he was lying under fire together with his comrades and was bursting with laughter, although he realized that right now he was on the verge of life and death.