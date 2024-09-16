Without callsigns. A soldier of the "Freedom" battalion shared stories about the loss of his comrades

Vladyslav Pervukhin, nicknamed "Pervak", a soldier of the 3rd Battalion "Svoboda" of the Assault Brigade of NSU "Rubizh" frankly admits that the loss of comrades is the most difficult thing during the war. He shared his thoughts about the pain of loss and the fear of death in an interview with Online.UA.

Sometimes they don't want to know the callsigns

According to "Pervak", he remembers the moments when he was lying under fire with his comrades and burst into laughter, although he realized that he was on the verge of life and death.

You lie there, crying and trying to save your ass. That's all you do. The moment you learn that someone has died or someone is injured, it's not fun at all. And the news that someone has died is the most difficult. I, thank God, have not yet personally seen my fellow man die, but my fellow men have seen it. And their eyes go blank forever if it happens in front of your eyes. Vladyslav "Pervak" Pervukhin Fighter of the 3rd Battalion "Freedom" of the Offensive Brigade of NSU "Rubizh"

As "Pervak" notes, before its rotation, the Svoboda battalion entered positions where it was necessary to interact with other units.

Of course, it was necessary to get to know each other, establish contacts, but not all fighters wanted to do this.

And the guys standing there were like: "No, no, no, don't introduce yourself, I don't want to know your callsigns." They didn't even want to get to know each other, because it would be "goodbye" one hundred percent. But no, the boys entered, won back, stabilized the front. Then they met, I understand. Share

What is important to know about "Pervaka" and "Svoboda" battalion

Vladyslav Pervukhin with the nickname "Pervak" is a former mathematics teacher who studied at the Faculty of Physics and Mathematics in the city of Sumy.

In parallel with his studies, he actively engaged in humor, participated in the "League of Laughter" and KVN. In the "Laughter League" he was a member of the "Hotel 72" team.

In 2022, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he currently serves in the 3rd Battalion "Svoboda" of the Offensive Brigade of NGU "Rubizh", which is part of the 4th Brigade of operational assignment "Rubizh".

Since the beginning of the most recent Russian-Ukrainian war, since 2014, fighters have begun to form various military volunteer units. The first such unit was the "Sich" battalion, which later became part of the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Another military unit was the "Karpatska Sich" military unit as part of the 93rd brigade.

The "Svoboda" battalion itself was created on February 24, 2022 on the basis of the DFTG (voluntary formation of the territorial community) of Kyiv "Svoboda".