According to the spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has been trying unsuccessfully for a long time to force the Kanal microdistrict in Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.
What is currently happening in Chasovoy Yar
He emphasized that the Russian occupiers are active not only in this area.
According to him, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation are also unsuccessfully trying to advance in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.
The analyst predicts the failure of the current offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine
According to Yevgeny Dyky, a veteran of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, ex-company commander of the "Aidar" battalion, on Channel 24, the current offensive of the Russian invaders in Ukraine has been going on for more than 10 months and will soon end in failure.
According to Dykyi's forecast, the criminal military leadership of the aggressor country will be able to mobilize Russians for war against Ukraine for at least another six months.
He notes that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is paying terrible losses for its own offensive.
Under such a situation, as Dyky emphasizes, the offensive of the Russian occupiers is bound to fail.
At the same time, he emphasized that the real problem currently facing the occupying army is precisely the shortage of military equipment.
At the same time, he noted that mobilization is gradually "rocking" in Ukraine, but so far it is many times smaller.
