Watch: drone operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS

Fighters from the Flying Skull battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system with a precision strike. The soldiers captured the combat work on video.

As the military noted, the BM-21 "Grad" is a 122 mm multiple launch rocket system that poses a serious threat to our people, armored vehicles, and positions.

But this time the fire turned against the enemy himself.

"The Flying Skull Battalion operators turned this installation into a pile of torn metal. Where the Unmanned Systems Forces operate, the occupiers don't shoot — they burn," the post under the video says.

Unmanned systems forces hit Buk-M3 air defense system

Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and struck the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, disabling its further use.

It is noted that the strike was carried out on the air defense complex of the Russian occupiers in one of the key directions.