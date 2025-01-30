Watch: drone operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS
Ukraine
Watch: drone operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS

Fighters from the Flying Skull battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system with a precision strike. The soldiers captured the combat work on video.

  • The Flying Skull battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces successfully destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS, eliminating a serious threat to Ukrainian militants and equipment.
  • The actions of the drone operators allowed the Ukrainian military to neutralize the threat from Russian forces, showcasing the effectiveness of precision strikes.
  • Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and struck the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, disabling its further use in air defense operations, highlighting the strategic importance of their missions.
  • The strategic strikes on the Russian Grad MLRS and Buk-M3 SAM launcher demonstrate the capabilities of Ukrainian drone operators in targeting high-value enemy assets with precision.
  • The successful engagements by the Unmanned Systems Forces illustrate the critical role of modern technology in countering threats and enhancing the defense capabilities of Ukraine.

SBS drone operators destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS

As the military noted, the BM-21 "Grad" is a 122 mm multiple launch rocket system that poses a serious threat to our people, armored vehicles, and positions.

But this time the fire turned against the enemy himself.

"The Flying Skull Battalion operators turned this installation into a pile of torn metal. Where the Unmanned Systems Forces operate, the occupiers don't shoot — they burn," the post under the video says.

Unmanned systems forces hit Buk-M3 air defense system

Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and struck the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, disabling its further use.

It is noted that the strike was carried out on the air defense complex of the Russian occupiers in one of the key directions.

Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and delivered a precise strike on the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, one of the key elements of the enemy's air defense. This complex is capable of destroying air targets at altitudes of up to 25 km and tracking them at a distance of up to 70 km. The cost of the complete complex is about $45 million.

