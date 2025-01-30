Watch: drone operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS

Fighters from the Flying Skull battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system with a precision strike. The soldiers captured the combat work on video.
SBS drone operators destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS
As the military noted, the BM-21 "Grad" is a 122 mm multiple launch rocket system that poses a serious threat to our people, armored vehicles, and positions.
But this time the fire turned against the enemy himself.
Unmanned systems forces hit Buk-M3 air defense system
Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and struck the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, disabling its further use.
It is noted that the strike was carried out on the air defense complex of the Russian occupiers in one of the key directions.
Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and delivered a precise strike on the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, one of the key elements of the enemy's air defense. This complex is capable of destroying air targets at altitudes of up to 25 km and tracking them at a distance of up to 70 km. The cost of the complete complex is about $45 million.
