Watch: Protesters in Tbilisi tried to storm the presidential palace and set fire to barricades

Mass opposition protests have begun in Georgia. Demonstrators marched to the presidential palace in Tbilisi.
Protesters in Tbilisi stormed the presidential palace
On October 4, local elections are being held in Georgia, in which 64 local deputies and 64 mayors are to be elected.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi to protest. Demonstrators held flags of Georgia, the European Union, the United States and Ukraine. They also carried anti-government slogans and pictures of political prisoners.
In the evening, protesters began to storm the presidential palace. When the crowd approached the fence, security guards were standing in the perimeter yard. They tried to prevent the protesters from climbing over the fence, using tear gas. However, the people later managed to overcome the fence.
Social media also reports that protesters are using firecrackers and security forces are using water cannons. The authorities have begun mobilizing police. Increased patrols with batons have been seen on the streets.
After 7 p.m., police began to disperse the protesters with water cannons.
In response to attempts to disperse the rally, protesters gathered furniture, stacked it into barricades, and set it on fire.
The situation remains tense in Atonel, near the presidential palace. Tear gas shells are flying. Special forces have again used water cannons, extinguishing the burning barricades. Detentions have begun.
