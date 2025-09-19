Georgia has been hit by British sanctions for supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine

Two influential businessmen in Georgia, as well as two Russian tankers, have been hit by British sanctions.

Georgian businessmen hit by British anti-Russian sanctions

Britain has announced new sanctions targeting Georgia-linked supporters of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The corresponding press release was published on the British government website.

As Russia's military resilience weakens, the Kremlin is increasingly turning to proxies in third countries to support its military and propaganda operations, particularly in Georgia.

Thus, sanctions have been imposed on Georgian politician and media magnate Levan Vasadze, who, according to the British government, uses his media platforms to "spread pro-Russian disinformation."

Along with him, businessman Otar Partskhaladze, who has extensive ties to Russia and the top leadership of the Georgian Dream party, which currently governs Georgia, was also punished. Share

It is not specified what restrictions are applied to them.

In addition, two more tankers from the so-called "shadow fleet" that transported Russian oil to the Georgian port of Batumi have been sanctioned. These vessels will now be banned from entering UK ports and will also be denied access to the UK Ship Register.