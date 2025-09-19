Georgia has been hit by British sanctions for supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine

Two influential businessmen in Georgia, as well as two Russian tankers, have been hit by British sanctions.
Georgian businessmen hit by British anti-Russian sanctions
Britain has announced new sanctions targeting Georgia-linked supporters of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The corresponding press release was published on the British government website.
As Russia's military resilience weakens, the Kremlin is increasingly turning to proxies in third countries to support its military and propaganda operations, particularly in Georgia.
Thus, sanctions have been imposed on Georgian politician and media magnate Levan Vasadze, who, according to the British government, uses his media platforms to "spread pro-Russian disinformation."
It is not specified what restrictions are applied to them.
In addition, two more tankers from the so-called "shadow fleet" that transported Russian oil to the Georgian port of Batumi have been sanctioned. These vessels will now be banned from entering UK ports and will also be denied access to the UK Ship Register.
Putin’s war machine relies on the international web to spread lies and fund that network. We are cutting another lifeline by prosecuting and deterring those in Georgia who support Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine. The Kremlin should be in no doubt that the UK will continue to expose the shadowy networks that support Putin,” said British Deputy Foreign Secretary Stephen Doughty.
