The editorial staff of the "Echo of the Caucasus" newspaper drew attention to the fact that for the first time, the Georgian authorities did not send a guard of honor to meet at the airport the coffin of a volunteer who fought against Russia on the side of Ukraine. This is 55-year-old soldier Vano Nadiradze.

Georgian authorities suspected of disrespecting volunteers

On June 28, the body of a Georgian volunteer, 55-year-old Vano Nadiradze, was brought to Tbilisi.

He passed away last weekend — according to preliminary data, as a result of a heart attack.

Representatives of local media still cannot understand why the coffin was not first met at the airport by a guard of honor, as in other cases of the return of Georgian volunteers who died in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Georgian Ministry of Defense has not yet responded in any way to this scandalous situation.

Photo: screenshot

The hero's coffin was met by his family members, friends, and other caring citizens who knew about him.

Nadiradze is said to have defended Ukraine in the ranks of the SBU unit since the beginning of the full-scale war. He was also a media personality and actively told the Georgian audience about the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In Russia, he was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison for "mercenary." Share

