For the first time, Georgia did not greet a soldier who defended Ukraine with a guard of honor
For the first time, Georgia did not greet a soldier who defended Ukraine with a guard of honor

Georgian authorities suspected of disrespecting volunteers
Source:  Echo of the Caucasus

The editorial staff of the "Echo of the Caucasus" newspaper drew attention to the fact that for the first time, the Georgian authorities did not send a guard of honor to meet at the airport the coffin of a volunteer who fought against Russia on the side of Ukraine. This is 55-year-old soldier Vano Nadiradze.

  • Nadiradze, known for actively supporting Ukraine in the war, was met by family and friends upon his return, sparking discussions about respect and recognition.
  • The incident sheds light on the challenges faced by Georgian volunteers supporting Ukraine and their treatment upon returning home.

On June 28, the body of a Georgian volunteer, 55-year-old Vano Nadiradze, was brought to Tbilisi.

He passed away last weekend — according to preliminary data, as a result of a heart attack.

Representatives of local media still cannot understand why the coffin was not first met at the airport by a guard of honor, as in other cases of the return of Georgian volunteers who died in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Georgian Ministry of Defense has not yet responded in any way to this scandalous situation.

The hero's coffin was met by his family members, friends, and other caring citizens who knew about him.

Nadiradze is said to have defended Ukraine in the ranks of the SBU unit since the beginning of the full-scale war. He was also a media personality and actively told the Georgian audience about the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In Russia, he was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison for "mercenary."

You can learn more about the Georgian volunteers who came to the defense of Ukraine by watching an interview with Ratti “Viking” Burduli, a soldier of the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, by the Ukrainian independent media outlet Online.UA:

