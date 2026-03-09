Watch: Russians complain about drone attack on Akron chemical plant in Novgorod

On March 9, a chemical plant of PJSC Acron was attacked by drones in the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod.

Drones attacked the Akron chemical plant in Novgorod

In the morning, the governor of the Novgorod region, Alexander Dronov, reported the alleged shooting down of 8 drones over the region.

At the same time, local residents released footage of the attack on the Akron chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod.

The published photo, taken 6-6.5 kilometers from the enterprise, shows a fire at PJSC Acron, confirmed the Astra analyst.

The Akron plant is a manufacturer of mineral fertilizers and industrial products. The plant's website states that the company produces a wide range of nitrogen and complex fertilizers, as well as industrial products. The company's products also include ammonium nitrate, the components of which can be used in the civilian and military sectors.

Previously, the Acron plant was attacked in December 2025. Then, according to Astra sources, 5 workshops of the enterprise suspended work as a result of the strikes.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged shooting down and interception of 163 drones on Monday night, the Russian BBC service writes.

The defense ministry of the aggressor country claims that 54 UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk region, 16 drones over the Krasnodar region, 11 drones over the Kaluga region, 8 UAVs over the Novgorod region, and 5 drones over the Belgorod region. Share

In addition, drones were shot down over the Smolensk, Voronezh, Rostov, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Oryol, and Tver regions of the Russian Federation, as well as over the Republic of Adygea and the Black and Azov Seas.