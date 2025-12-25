Watch: Russians complain about noisy "bavovna" in Novoshakhtynsk
Bavovna
Source:  online.ua

The Novoshakhtinsky oil products plant was attacked and burned in the Rostov region on the afternoon of December 25.

Points of attention

  • The Novoshakhtinsky refinery in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation is under air attack.
  • At least 10 explosions were heard in the city.

“Bavovna” in Novoshakhtynsk: what is known

On the afternoon of December 25, residents of Novoshakhtynsk, Rostov Oblast, reported a large number of explosions and fires at a local oil products plant. A large cloud of smoke is rising above the plant.

Locals heard no less than 10 “arrivals” at the refinery.

Joint-Stock Company Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant (JSC NZNP) is a large oil refining enterprise in the Rostov region. The plant specializes in refining oil and producing petroleum products, including fuel oil, heating, marine and diesel fuel, straight-run gasoline, etc. It is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products to the south of Russia.

The last large-scale attack on the plant was carried out on the night of August 21.

bavovna

