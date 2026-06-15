Watch: Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashes in Irkutsk region of Russia

A serious plane crash occurred in the Irkutsk region of Russia on June 15. A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed near the city of Svirsk.

Tu-22M3 crashed in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation

A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region. The plane fell near the city of Svirsk on the banks of the Angara River.

According to public sources, the initial cause of the plane crash was engine failure. The bomber lost control and fell from a great height into a forest near the village of Kamyanka, not far from the river bank.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Tu-22M3 aircraft crashed during an approach while performing a training flight in the Irkutsk region. The crew, unfortunately, ejected.

There is no damage on the ground. The plane was flying without ammunition. A commission of the Supreme Command of the Air Force is working at the crash site. Share

The Tu-22-M3 bomber could have been flying from the Bela military airfield, which was one of the targets of the special operation "Web" in June last year.