Watch: Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed howitzers and field ammunition depots of the Russian army
losses
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian artillery attacked the positions of the Russian invaders. Enemy howitzers, warehouses, and Russian manpower were destroyed.

  • Ukrainian artillery conducted successful attacks on Russian invaders, destroying their howitzers and field ammunition depots.
  • A demilitarization operation aims to disarm the enemy and neutralize their military equipment effectively.
  • 178 combat clashes occurred in the past 24 hours, with the Pokrovsk direction being the most active battleground.

Artillery of the AFU destroyed howitzers and BCs of the invaders

This is reported by the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol.

The operation is demilitarization. The invaders feel the hellish fire of our artillery every day. The enemy's Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, field ammunition depots, and enemy personnel were destroyed by well-aimed shots.

Over the past 24 hours, 178 combat clashes were recorded on the front. The largest number of battles was in the Pokrovsky direction — 75 attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military. In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 39 times, and in the Toretsky direction — 20 battles.

