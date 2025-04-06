Ukrainian artillery attacked the positions of the Russian invaders. Enemy howitzers, warehouses, and Russian manpower were destroyed.
- Ukrainian artillery conducted successful attacks on Russian invaders, destroying their howitzers and field ammunition depots.
- A demilitarization operation aims to disarm the enemy and neutralize their military equipment effectively.
- 178 combat clashes occurred in the past 24 hours, with the Pokrovsk direction being the most active battleground.
Artillery of the AFU destroyed howitzers and BCs of the invaders
This is reported by the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol.
Over the past 24 hours, 178 combat clashes were recorded on the front. The largest number of battles was in the Pokrovsky direction — 75 attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military. In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 39 times, and in the Toretsky direction — 20 battles.
