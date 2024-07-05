Watch: Ukrainian military eliminated rarest Russian T-90S tank

The Armed Forces destroyed another Russian T-90Siz tank with a KMT-7 track mine trawl. It happened in the village of Peremoha in the Pokrovsk direction of the front.
The Armed Forces destroyed another Russian T-90S tank
Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko recalled that the T-90S is an export version of the tank "with a very interesting history."
According to his information, 1-2 such tanks are destroyed monthly.
According to some verified data, the Russian occupying forces lost 15 of them, according to others — 10... In any case, the trend is very interesting, specifically indicating how many T-90S of the Russian military, namely "Uralvagonzavod", during the month together with all other products can be sent to the battlefront zone, — added the observer.
At the same time, he also reminded that during the full-scale war with Russia, 150 T-90A/AK/S/M tanks were verified to be destroyed, damaged or "trophied", and according to unverified data, this number exceeds 200 units.
Losses of Russia in Ukraine
We will remind you that Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to July 5, 2024, are approximately 548,580 personnel, including 1,110 in the past 24 hours.
In addition, the Russian Federation lost at least: tanks — 8,142 (+10) units, armoured combat vehicles — 15,611 (+11), artillery systems — 14,831 (+54), rocket launchers — 1,115, air defence means — 878, planes — 360, helicopters — 326.
