Watch: Ukrainian military eliminated rarest Russian T-90S tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian military eliminated rarest Russian T-90S tank

Ukrainian military eliminated rarest Russian T-90S tank
Читати українською
Source:  Information resistance

The Armed Forces destroyed another Russian T-90Siz tank with a KMT-7 track mine trawl. It happened in the village of Peremoha in the Pokrovsk direction of the front.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated a Russian T-90S tank in the Peremogy area on the Pokrovsk front.
  • The T-90S is an export version of a Russian tank with an interesting history and build quality issues.
  • Ukrainian troops are actively destroying Russian T-90S tanks in the combat zone, according to an expert assessment.
  • Russia's losses in Ukraine include a significant number of tanks, armoured vehicles and other military equipment.
  • The decisions of the military leadership and the strategy of the Armed Forces led to significant losses of forces and equipment in the Russian occupying forces.

The Armed Forces destroyed another Russian T-90S tank

Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko recalled that the T-90S is an export version of the tank "with a very interesting history."

They went mainly under contracts to India — T-90S Bhishma, but some of the tanks were not accepted due to poor assembly and other problems/defects. During the export deliveries of such tanks, a large number accumulated, and from November-December 2022, they began to be very actively sent to the combat zone, the expert noted.

According to his information, 1-2 such tanks are destroyed monthly.

According to some verified data, the Russian occupying forces lost 15 of them, according to others — 10... In any case, the trend is very interesting, specifically indicating how many T-90S of the Russian military, namely "Uralvagonzavod", during the month together with all other products can be sent to the battlefront zone, — added the observer.

At the same time, he also reminded that during the full-scale war with Russia, 150 T-90A/AK/S/M tanks were verified to be destroyed, damaged or "trophied", and according to unverified data, this number exceeds 200 units.

Losses of Russia in Ukraine

We will remind you that Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to July 5, 2024, are approximately 548,580 personnel, including 1,110 in the past 24 hours.

In addition, the Russian Federation lost at least: tanks — 8,142 (+10) units, armoured combat vehicles — 15,611 (+11), artillery systems — 14,831 (+54), rocket launchers — 1,115, air defence means — 878, planes — 360, helicopters — 326.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia probably lost entire airborne brigade in Vovchansk
Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?