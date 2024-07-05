Watch: Ukrainian military eliminated rarest Russian T-90S tank

The Armed Forces destroyed another Russian T-90Siz tank with a KMT-7 track mine trawl. It happened in the village of Peremoha in the Pokrovsk direction of the front.

Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko recalled that the T-90S is an export version of the tank "with a very interesting history."

They went mainly under contracts to India — T-90S Bhishma, but some of the tanks were not accepted due to poor assembly and other problems/defects. During the export deliveries of such tanks, a large number accumulated, and from November-December 2022, they began to be very actively sent to the combat zone, the expert noted. Share

According to his information, 1-2 such tanks are destroyed monthly.

According to some verified data, the Russian occupying forces lost 15 of them, according to others — 10... In any case, the trend is very interesting, specifically indicating how many T-90S of the Russian military, namely "Uralvagonzavod", during the month together with all other products can be sent to the battlefront zone, — added the observer.

At the same time, he also reminded that during the full-scale war with Russia, 150 T-90A/AK/S/M tanks were verified to be destroyed, damaged or "trophied", and according to unverified data, this number exceeds 200 units.

We will remind you that Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to July 5, 2024, are approximately 548,580 personnel, including 1,110 in the past 24 hours.