Watch: Ukrainian paratroopers capture 15 Russian marines in Sumy region
Ukraine
AFU Air Assault Troops
Russian Marines
Ukrainian paratroopers conducted a successful operation in the Sumy region, during which 15 Russian military personnel were captured. Among them were fighters from the "cruel" brigades that tortured Ukrainian prisoners.

The AFU captured 15 Russian Marines

Most of those detained are soldiers from the 810th and 155th separate Russian marine brigades.

These formations are known for their particular cruelty towards Ukrainian prisoners of war, as repeatedly stated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters released from captivity.

According to the Ukrainian military, the captured Russians themselves spoke about the inhumane treatment in their units on the territory of the Russian Federation — psychological pressure, humiliation, and threats from commanders.

After being captured, enemy soldiers were provided with first medical and psychological aid.

In the future, they may be involved in an exchange for Ukrainian soldiers who are still being held captive by the Russian Federation.

