Watch: Ukrainian soldiers captured a group of Russian occupiers in the Serebryansk Forest
Ukraine
occupier
Source:  online.ua

Fighters of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade captured four Russian soldiers while clearing the Serebryansky Forest.

  • Ukrainian soldiers from the 63rd separate mechanized brigade successfully captured four Russian soldiers in the Serebryansk Forest.
  • An American volunteer participated in the operation and contributed significantly to the reconnaissance efforts against the enemy army.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the capture of Russian occupiers in the Serebryany Forest on social media.

The AFU captured a group of Russian occupiers in the Serebryany Forest

The brigade announced this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.

One of the defenders who participated in the operation was an American volunteer named Bruce.

Earlier, three Russian invaders surrendered in the Pokrovsky direction, two of whom turned out to be spies.

