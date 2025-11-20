Fighters of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade captured four Russian soldiers while clearing the Serebryansky Forest.

The brigade announced this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.

One of the defenders who participated in the operation was an American volunteer named Bruce.

Earlier, three Russian invaders surrendered in the Pokrovsky direction, two of whom turned out to be spies.