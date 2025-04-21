Soldiers of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with related units, captured nine Russian servicemen in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian Armed Forces capture 9 Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna

The corresponding video was published on Facebook by the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Forces.

Another addition to the exchange fund of the Airborne Assault Forces. Nine servicemen of the Russian Army were accepted by paratroopers and allied units in the Kursk region. Share

As noted in the DShV, initially the Russians agreed to defend the illusory fantasies of the Kremlin's dictatorial regime, but instead of an inglorious death, they chose captivity and surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers.