Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces capture 9 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces capture 9 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

AFU Air Assault Troops
Kurshchyna
Читати українською

Soldiers of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with related units, captured nine Russian servicemen in the Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully captured 9 Russian servicemen in the Kursk region.
  • The captured Russian soldiers opted to surrender to Ukrainian soldiers, receiving timely medical and psychological assistance.
  • The corresponding video of the capture was shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Forces.

Ukrainian Armed Forces capture 9 Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna

The corresponding video was published on Facebook by the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Forces.

Another addition to the exchange fund of the Airborne Assault Forces. Nine servicemen of the Russian Army were accepted by paratroopers and allied units in the Kursk region.

As noted in the DShV, initially the Russians agreed to defend the illusory fantasies of the Kremlin's dictatorial regime, but instead of an inglorious death, they chose captivity and surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian prisoners of war were provided with timely medical and psychological assistance.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Chinese are fighting as part of the Russian army against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Armed Forces captured a Chinese man. The mercenary shared details of his service in the Russian army
Chinese man

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?