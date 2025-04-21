Soldiers of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with related units, captured nine Russian servicemen in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully captured 9 Russian servicemen in the Kursk region.
- The captured Russian soldiers opted to surrender to Ukrainian soldiers, receiving timely medical and psychological assistance.
- The corresponding video of the capture was shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Forces.
Ukrainian Armed Forces capture 9 Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna
The corresponding video was published on Facebook by the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Forces.
As noted in the DShV, initially the Russians agreed to defend the illusory fantasies of the Kremlin's dictatorial regime, but instead of an inglorious death, they chose captivity and surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers.
Russian prisoners of war were provided with timely medical and psychological assistance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-