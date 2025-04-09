A Chinese citizen captured by Ukrainian soldiers during the fighting near Belogorivka joined the Russian army in order to obtain Russian citizenship. He was promised this by an intermediary in China, to whom he paid 300,000 rubles.

A captured Chinese man paid 300,000 rubles for service in the Russian army

This was reported by the head of the Public Relations Group of the Luhansk Military District, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets.

The Chinese citizen underwent military training in the occupied Luhansk region; in addition to him, the group included other citizens of the People's Republic of China.

The training included basic military skills and was conducted without an interpreter — using sign language and a mobile translator.

The prisoner is currently cooperating with the investigative authorities. Interestingly, using gestures and sounds that imitate a drone, he tried to tell the investigative authorities what happened on the battlefield and how the decision to surrender was made. Share

According to him, he officially arrived in the Russian Federation as a tourist, although his family knew about his further intentions.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian soldiers engaged six Chinese soldiers in battle in the Donetsk direction, taking two prisoners. Zelensky insists on urgently discussing this situation with partners.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the Chinese Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine was summoned to the Foreign Ministry after the Ukrainian military captured two Chinese fighters in the Donetsk region who were fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.