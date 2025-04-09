The Ukrainian Armed Forces captured a Chinese man. The mercenary shared details of his service in the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Ukrainian Armed Forces captured a Chinese man. The mercenary shared details of his service in the Russian army

Chinese man
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

A Chinese citizen captured by Ukrainian soldiers during the fighting near Belogorivka joined the Russian army in order to obtain Russian citizenship. He was promised this by an intermediary in China, to whom he paid 300,000 rubles.

Points of attention

  • A Chinese man captured by Ukrainian forces joined the Russian army to acquire Russian citizenship through an intermediary in China.
  • The captured Chinese man underwent military training in the occupied Luhansk region without an interpreter, using gestures and sounds to communicate.

A captured Chinese man paid 300,000 rubles for service in the Russian army

This was reported by the head of the Public Relations Group of the Luhansk Military District, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets.

The Chinese citizen underwent military training in the occupied Luhansk region; in addition to him, the group included other citizens of the People's Republic of China.

The training included basic military skills and was conducted without an interpreter — using sign language and a mobile translator.

The prisoner is currently cooperating with the investigative authorities. Interestingly, using gestures and sounds that imitate a drone, he tried to tell the investigative authorities what happened on the battlefield and how the decision to surrender was made.

According to him, he officially arrived in the Russian Federation as a tourist, although his family knew about his further intentions.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian soldiers engaged six Chinese soldiers in battle in the Donetsk direction, taking two prisoners. Zelensky insists on urgently discussing this situation with partners.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the Chinese Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine was summoned to the Foreign Ministry after the Ukrainian military captured two Chinese fighters in the Donetsk region who were fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When China could attack Taiwan — intelligence data
What to expect next from China
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The capture of Chinese soldiers — how Beijing reacted
China has not yet admitted its guilt
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trade war. China responds to Trump's new tariffs
China

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?