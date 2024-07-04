Watch: "We Were Recruits" documentary about 3rd Assault Brigade was released on NETFLIX
Watch: "We Were Recruits" documentary about 3rd Assault Brigade was released on NETFLIX

3rd Assault Division
Source:  online.ua

The Netflix streaming platform has released Lubomyr Levytskyy's documentary "We Were Recruits," dedicated to the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Points of attention

  • The documentary "We Were Recruits" has both real shots from combat operations and artistic inserts that help to convey the atmosphere of the life of soldiers on the front lines.
  • The film's central figure is a 19-year-old recruit with the call sign "Journalist", who reveals the warrior's path from recruitment to participation in real combat operations.
  • Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov has been invited to the American Film Academy, where he and other outstanding film industry specialists will have the right to vote for the nominees for the "Oscar" award.

Levytskyy's film uses actual footage from AFU battles

The film director, Lubomyr Levytskyy, said about it.

Well, at last! The documentary "We Were Recruits" was released on Netflix. The film conquered the hearts of tens of thousands of viewers in cinemas, and today, finally, boys and girls in the fields have the opportunity to see this work. And, of course, all those who practice watching at home with something tasty, wrote Lyubomyr Levytskyy.

The film about the 3rd Assault Brigade is a documentary film presented in an artistic form. It shows both accurate shots taken by soldiers during combat missions and artistic inserts.

In the centre of the plot is 19-year-old Borys Savenko, a recruit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade with the call sign "Journalist". Through his eyes, the warrior's path is shown from the first steps of a young fighter to real combat clashes on the battle line.

Through the example of his brother-in-arms, with whom he communicates, it is shown how different the people who entered the ranks of the army were.

Ukrainian director Chernov was invited to the American Film Academy

The new members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences include 19 past Oscar winners.

Mstyslav Chernov, a film director of "20 days in Mariupol" documentary, was invited to become a member of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Along with 487 other film industry figures, he will have the right to vote for nominees at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony in 2025.

We are pleased to welcome new Academy members this year. These incredibly talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Young said in a statement.

The list of new members of the film academy also includes actors, casting directors, costume designers, documentarians, producers, make-up artists and hairdressers.

