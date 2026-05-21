We are liberating Cuba, but there will be no escalation — Trump
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Politics
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We are liberating Cuba, but there will be no escalation — Trump

The White House
Trump
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The United States of America is "liberating" Cuba and "helping" the Cuban people. However, there will be no escalation.

Points of attention

  • President Trump announces the liberation of Cuba and aid to the Cuban people, with no plans for escalation.
  • The US President emphasizes the presence of resources and experience in Cuba, highlighting assistance efforts.

Trump decided to “liberate” Cuba

US President Donald Trump told reporters about this.

We have a lot of people in Cuba. We have the CIA there. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is from there, so we have a lot of experience. We will help the Cuban people. We are liberating Cuba.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

At the same time, when asked whether we should expect any escalation with Cuba, the US president replied that there would be none.

No. There will be no escalation. I don't think it's necessary. Look, everything is falling apart. It's a mess, and they (the Cubans — ed.) seem to have lost control.

US President Donald Trump has been increasingly vocal about his plans for Cuba lately. He has long said that the Caribbean island will be the United States' next target after Iran.

The American leader, speaking to participants at the Forum Club in West Palm Beach, said that Washington intends to establish control over Cuba "almost immediately."

The Trump administration has even talked about a possible strike on Cuba. However, as is known, Havana does not plan to just surrender. It was recently reported that Cuba bought drones to defend itself against the United States.

In turn, the United States transferred an aircraft carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to the Caribbean.

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