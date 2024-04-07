We are preparing for the destruction of the Crimean Bridge — Budanov
We are preparing for the destruction of the Crimean Bridge — Budanov

Damage to the Crimean Bridge
Source:  ARD

According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyryll Budanov, the illegally built Crimean Bridge remains a target of the Ukrainian military.

What Budanov says about the destruction of the Crimean bridge

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence emphasized that the Russian occupiers are trying to maintain a reinforced defense of the bridge, but the GUR and other Ukrainian specialized agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, Budanov emphasized.

In the material of the publication, it is noted that the head of the GUR in recent months took an active part in repelling the Russian occupiers of oil platforms in the Black Sea and organizing attacks that helped drive the Black Sea Fleet from Crimea.

Thanks to these operations, Ukraine can once again export grain through the Black Sea to cut off Russian supplies.

What is known about the latest attacks by GUR drones on objects on the territory of Russia

According to the journalists of the publication "Ukrainian Pravda" with reference to their own sources in the GUR, on April 5, BpLa of the Main Intelligence Directorate damaged 7 military planes of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the airfield in Yeysk.

As a result of the attack, seven Russian aircraft were damaged with varying degrees of damage. Among them are four Su-30SM multipurpose fighters, two military transport aircraft and a BE-200 amphibious aircraft.

The diesel substation of the airport was also destroyed.

The airfield was guarded by the forces of the 726th training center of the 51st Air Defense Division of the Russian Federation. Anti-aircraft missile-gun complex "Pantsir-S" and small arms were used to repel the attack. However, five Ukrainian "birds" managed to break through the dense defenses and overcome the attempts to suppress by means of EW, — note the interlocutors of journalists of the publication in GUR.

